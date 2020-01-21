Trump Names Hill Army to Combat 'Brazen' Impeachment 'Vendetta'

President Trump has named the Republican members of Congress who will help mount his defense against the articles of impeachment--obstruction of Congress and abuse of power--in the Senate trial that starts Tuesday (Jan. 21).

The White House said said they would help the President "combat" the "hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment," and suggested there could be more legislators joining the effort, identifying the list as an initial one.

They are: Congressman Doug Collins, Congressman Mike Johnson, Congressman Jim Jordan, Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, Congressman Mark Meadows, Congressman John Ratcliffe, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Congressman Lee Zeldin.

Those were identified as legislators who had already provided the White House legal team guidance on proceedings "concocted" by House Democrats as part of a "brazen political vendetta."

The President is on trial for allegedly using his power to attempt to solicit the head of a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 election for his benefit, and for refusing to provide info subpoenaed by the House in its impeachment inquiry.