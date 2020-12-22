Trump Lines Up Board Posts for Hicks, Grisham

President Trump has lined up a couple of "key" administration positions for two top White House communications team members, Hope Hicks and Stephanie Grisham.

Grisham, who is former White House deputy press secretary, press secretary and communications director, has been appointed a member of the board of directors of the National Board for Education Sciences.

Hope Hicks, counselor to the President—she had left the White House to be executive VP and chief communications officer at Fox before returning in March, and also a former White House communications director as well as director of strategic communications—has been appointed a member of the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Those were among a host of announcements of positions Trump is filling as the next Administration prepares to take over Jan. 20 and his ability to make such appointments goes away.