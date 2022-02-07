Trump Backers Launching DirecTV-Targeted Petition

Former President Donald Trump is trying to put some teeth into his call for boycotts of AT&T/DirecTV and Comcast.

The President has been hammering DirecTV over its decision to drop One America News Network (OAN), which has given the ex-President plenty of positive coverage, and has long taken aim at Comcast among other media companies and mainstream news outlets.

An e-mail sent over the weekend to his supporters echoed Trump's attacks at a campaign-style rally in Texas last week that the companies were "radical left lunatics" that the country is "better off without," but added a new twist.

The e-mail went beyond rhetoric. PACS raising money for a potential 2024 presidential bid said they are creating a petition and are trying to get one million signatures "from patriots who are committing not to use DirecTV again."

"I’m calling on all Conservatives to steer clear of DirecTV, and while you’re at it, the same goes for 'Concast’s*' Xfinity as well," the e-mail reads, over Trump's signature.

Trump has frequently attempted to disparage the company by calling it "CONcast" rather than Comcast.