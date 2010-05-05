Tribune to Test Cunningham Pilot

Tribune Broadcasting is developing a talk show with

syndicated radio host Bill Cunningham that it will test on select Tribune

stations - including WGN Chicago - this summer. If the tests go well, the

station group will pick up the show, tentatively titled Willie, in

January 2011 and shop it for national syndication for fall 2011.

Five test episodes of the one-hour daytime show will be shot

June 12 and 13 at Tribune's Bradley

Place studio in Chicago, where the company used to shoot Bozo

the Clown's daily kids' program. Richard Dominick, former executive producer of

Jerry Springer, will produce. A staff of 20 is currently being hired to

produce the test shows. Sean Compton, Tribune's new president of programming,

is the show's creator.

Cunningham currently hosts a weekly syndicated radio show

distributed by Clear Channel's Premiere Radio Networks that reaches 300

stations. He also hosts The Big Show with Bill Cunningham, a local show

on 700 WLW Cincinnati,

and appears frequently on Fox News Channel's Hannity.

While Cunningham's radio shows are political and lean

conservative, his talk show will feature opinionated guests talking about a

range of subjects but will not be political, say Tribune sources. It will be in

the "conflict talk" mode of NBC Universal's Jerry Springer, Maury

and Steve Wilkos, all of which Tribune air in daytime.

Tribune already tested out a weekend political hour

featuring Cunningham and Springer, who is an old friend of Cunningham's, but

that project fell through when it became clear that Springer didn't have time

to dedicate to it.

Tribune is developing the show with an eye toward getting

back into creating and distributing original programming, although the group

plans to spend carefully and take its time developing new shows.