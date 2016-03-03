Travel Website TV Spend Hits $58M in 2016

According to iSpot.tv, from Jan. 1 through Feb. 29, travel website marketers spent an estimated $58.7 million on 25,563 national TV ad airings, yielding 6.1 billion ad impressions, of which 5.3 billion were live.

The top 5 brands ranked by spend: Trivago, Expedia, Priceline, HomeAway and Hotels.com.

Broadcasting & Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV commercials in real time, to bring you this weekly view of spending by industry. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology here.