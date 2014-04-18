TLC Renews ‘Something Borrowed, Something New’
TLC has renewed unscripted series, Something Borrowed, Something New for a third season, the network announced Friday. Production on the new 18-episode season will begin later this month and premiere in November.
Season two of the wedding dress-design competition series is currently averaging 1.1 million total viewers per episode. The season finale is scheduled for Friday night.
Something Borrowed, Something New is produced for TLC by Trium Entertainment.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.