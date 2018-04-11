TLC Gives 'Trading Spaces' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through April 8).

Following a week in which a traditional broadcast network (ABC) dominated our chart by grabbing three out of five slots, cable networks take over this time around.

TLC grabs the top spot in our ranking with promos for its Trading Spaces reboot, which racked up 281.5 million TV ad impressions. TBS’s new Tracy Morgan vehicle The Last O.G. holds steady at No. 2 week-over-week, but the rest of our ranking is made up of fresh additions to the top 5. Discovery’s documentary series Deadliest Catch, now in its 14th season, takes third place, while the second season of Food Network’s Iron Chef America reboot, Iron Chef Gauntlet, lands at fourth. Closing out our chart: MTV’s Jersey Shore reboot, Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Notably, Iron Chef Gauntlet scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (140) in our ranking, getting 40% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).