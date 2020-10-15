TiVO Stream 4K Now Bundled by Cable Companies RCN, Grande and Wave

TiVo has announced the first major operator deal for its new TiVo Stream 4K OTT device, with TPG Capital-owned cable operators RCN, Grande and Wave set to bundle the Android TV-powered HDMI dongle with their high-speed internet service.

Any customer who subscribes to RCN, Grande or Wave high speed internet service of 100 Mbps or higher can add a TiVo Stream 4K device free alongside free access for one year to TiVo’s new streaming service, TiVo Plus.

Debuting in late-April, and currently priced at $49.99, the TiVo Stream 4K stacks TiVo’s proprietary search-and-recommendation software over an Android TV-based operating system. It provides native integration of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, as well as access to any app in the Google Play Store.

Notably, in their marketing, the TPG cable triumvirate is emphasizing the Stream 4K’s native integration of virtual pay TV service Sling TV and local broadcast station streaming service Locast, of the latter of which the trio says “mimics the look and feel of traditional cable.”

The three cable companies currently offer traditional cable TV service, leveraging Evolution Digital's eStream 4K set-tops running Android TV with the TiVo user experience. They’ll now feature the Stream 4K device as an option to internet customers who don’t want the eStream thin-client pay TV service.

RCN serves customers across areas of Massachusetts, Chicago, Pennsylvania, New York City, and Washington, DC.; Grande Communications’ footprint is in Texas; while Wave Broadband serves customers in Washington, Oregon and California.

“As a provider committed to bringing customers unique, affordable options, we continue to partner with brands such as TiVo and Sling TV to offer customers ultimate choice and control,” said Chris Fenger, COO of RCN, Grande and Wave, in a statement. “With the TiVo Stream 4K, internet-only customers can connect our award-winning internet service to a compact and powerful device to create an entirely customizable entertainment experience with access to live TV, streaming services and free TiVo content in one place.”