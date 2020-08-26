TiVo Stream 4K Adds Tubi as Featured App

TiVo and Tubi have announced a renewal of their distribution deal that will make the Tubi app one of the featured apps on the TiVo Stream 4 device

The agreement also calls for the Tubi platform to be integrated into TiVo’s own free, ad-supported steaming service, TiVo+.

Tubi, which was purchased by Fox Corp. for $440 million in May, was already available to users of the Android TV-based TiVo Stream 4K as an app available for free download in the Google Play Store.

But the Tubi app will now come preloaded on Stream 4K alongside Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Sling TV.

Tubi has swelled into the biggest free-to-consumer, ad-supported streaming service, offering more than 23,000 movies and TV shows.

TiVo Stream 4K was introduced over the spring at an introductory price of $50. TiVo, which is now owned by Xperi Holdings after a recently closed $3 billion acquisition, said sales of the device are brisk, and it has not followed through on plans to raise the price of the device to a regular $75.

"Tubi has built a great service that is highly valued by our consumers and we're pleased to offer Tubi on the new TiVo Stream 4K platform," said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer at TiVo. "We are also excited to be expanding the partnership to count Tubi as part of the TiVo+ content network. This means the full Tubi catalog of movies and TV shows enjoy elevated discoverability to take full advantage of the TiVo user experience."

Added Andrea Clarke Hall, head of business development at Tubi: “We have a hugely successful collaboration with TiVo and are delighted to be continuing our relationship. TiVo customers will soon enjoy an even larger selection of titles on Tubi—including new offerings on Tubi Kids and the soon-to-launch Tubi en Español.”