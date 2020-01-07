TiVo Joins the Crowded OTT Device Market with Stream 4K

LAS VEGAS - The OTT device ecosystem market is increasingly mature, and dominated globally by Roku and Amazon. But that’s not stopping TiVo, which enter the fray with its new $69.99, Android TV-powered TiVo Stream 4K.

The streaming device will support apps from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Vudu and YouTube, as well as TiVo’s recently launched ad-supported streaming service, TiVo+. (TiVo+ said it just added 23 new channels to the existing allotment of 26 TiVo+ networks.)

Notably, Sling TV will occupy pole position on the new TiVo device as the “preferred source for subscription TV.”

TiVo will also market the device to its many MVPD customers. It said Schurz Communications is the first cable operator to agree to a co-marketing relationship for TiVo Stream 4K.

“With TiVo Stream 4K, we have created a dramatically better experience for viewers who are tired of hunting through apps and interfaces to find the amazing content available through online content providers,” said Dave Shull, president and CEO, TiVo. “We are excited to help TV lovers and occasional viewers alike make the most of their time in front of the screen and bring together the best of the streaming and TV experiences.”

For TiVo, which just merged with San Jose tech company Xperi, the move back into devices marks a bit of a pivot. Only a few years ago, the products portion of the TiVo business announced it was moving away from the device business and into making software that helped consumers better enjoy the TV experience.

But with Roku and Amazon controlling that experience more and more through their boxes, dongles and enabled smart TVs, TiVo is belatedly marching into the OTT device biz.

As for Dish Network and Sling TV, they too launched their own OTT device, AirTV, back in 2017. It’s hard to tell how much market share AirTV has been able to capture, however.

“Our subscribers are always looking for new ways to quickly find content they enjoy,” said Warren Schlichting, executive VP and group president, Sling TV. “This strategic relationship will not only help our current subscribers rediscover TiVo, it will make it easier for new Sling subscribers to make the transition to streaming video.”

The announcement was made out of the CES Show in Las Vegas.