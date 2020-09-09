TiVo Announces Native Integration of Locast into TiVo Stream 4K, DVRs

TiVo said it now has “added” Locast to its TiVo Stream 4K OTT device, as well as its Linux-based DVRs, in the 23 markets the local broadcast channel streaming service operates.

The ability for TiVo Stream 4K users to tap into the free Locast app isn’t exactly new—they already had access to it via Google Play

However, “Locast is now integrated into the TiVo experience, meaning TiVo Stream 4K users can search and browse Locast channels within the guide and recommendations,” a rep for TiVo’s new parent company, Xperi, told Next TV.

Notably, in its marketing, TiVo is now somewhat overtly touting its OTT device and DVRs as pay TV replacements. Combining Locast with with recent AVOD integrations of Pluto TV and Tubi into streaming service TiVo+, will render a very cable-like programming experience.

“With TiVo+, and through Locast in available markets on TiVo Stream 4K, Pluto On Demand and Tubi on TiVo Stream 4K, and Pluto TV on TiVo Stream 4K and TiVo DVRs (Linux), you already have over 140 channels with tens of thousands of hours of free entertainment to choose from,” the company said in a blog posting.