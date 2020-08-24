TikTok Set to Sue Trump Administration

TikTok has confirmed plans to defend in court against an August 6 Trump Administration executive order that says the Chinese video app maker is banned in the U.S. unless it can find an American buyer in 45 days.

“Even though we strongly disagree with the [Trump] administration’s concerns, for nearly a year we have sought to engage in good faith to provide a constructive solution. What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” reads a statement from TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, released over the weekend.

Ahead of the November presidential election, the Trump Administration aggressively moving on a Chinese companies it says is gathering information on U.S. networks and consumers under the guise of supplying a popular short form video app. Trump said TikTok “continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.”

Trump’s order prohibits U.S. company’s from doing business with TikTok effective Sept. 20 unless it’s sold to an American company. The President issued a similar order targeting Chinese company Tencent and its WeChat app.

TikTok didn’t say which venue it will issue its challenge.

“To ensure that the rule of law prevails and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the Executive Order through the judicial system,” the TikTok statement added.

ByteDance said it has had recent acquisition talks with Microsoft and Oracle.