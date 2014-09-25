Thomson Video Nets Get New Investor
Thomson Video Networks said Thursday it is getting a new strategic partner.
Private equity firm Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners (EdRIP) said it was taking an equity stake in the broadcast, cable and online video delivery company in concert with company management.
Rothschild did not say how big the stake was, but did point out that it specialized in minority stakes in private companies.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.