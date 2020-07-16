Third Season of Telemundo Smash ‘La Reina del Sur’ Set for 2021

Telemundo is planning to air season three of hit show La Reina del Sur in 2021. Kate del Castillo will reprise her role as Teresa Mendoza, drug kingpin on the run.

La Reina del Sur kicked off Telemundo’s Super Series franchise. Season two saw Mendoza disappear into the U.S. Federal Witness Protection Program after taking down a Mexican presidential candidate. Under a new name, she is raising her daughter Sofia in Tuscany, until her life takes an unexpected turn or two.

“Telemundo continues to be the market leader serving the diverse media appetite of today’s Hispanics. La Reina del Sur exemplifies our commitment to pushing boundaries, revealing contemporary storytelling and producing premium content designed for ambicultural Latinos who crave cutting-edge narratives across all platforms,” said Ronald Day, executive VP of entertainment at Telemundo. “After the worldwide success of the first two seasons, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of this iconic series. We’re excited to invite our viewers to join the next chapter in Teresa Mendoza’s life journey and the powerful story brought to life by the talented Kate del Castillo.”

Season one of La Reina came out in 2011 and season two in 2019.

“Teresa Mendoza has always received tremendous response from her fans and I’m thrilled to be able to once again be part of this legendary series and bring them the new season that they have been asking for,” said del Castillo. “Teresa Mendoza’s character gets even more interesting with each chapter of her life, continually teaching me new things along the way. I’m excited to see what surprises Teresa has in store for us this time.”

Marcos Santana, president of Telemundo Global Studios, will be showrunner and executive producer. La Reina del Sur is a co-production between Telemundo Global Studios and Netflix.