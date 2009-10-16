Thierer Named President of the Project & Freedom Foundation
Adam Thierer, senior fellow and director of the Project & Freedom Foundation's Center for Digital Media Freedom, has been named president of the foundation.
He succeeds Ken Ferree, who remains a senior fellow and board member.
PFF is a Washington-based free market think tank.
