The NFL Quietly Takes 'Sunday Ticket' DTC and OTT

It doesn't appear to be a mistake, after all--the NFL is indeed marketing a streaming version of its NFL Sunday Ticket out-of-market games package, NFLSundayTicket.tv, to anyone and everyone, regardless as to whether they can subscribe to DirecTV satellite TV service or not.

On Tuesday, Next TV received a second email promotion in the last two months from the NFL, inviting us to sign on to the streaming version of NFL Sunday Ticket for a prorated rate of $147 for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

Even though we're non-DirecTV customers who live in a single-story Los Angeles duplex with a clear view of the southern sky, a residence that has successfully received DirecTV satellite service in the past, we were able to sign up and receive NFL Sunday Ticket live game streaming, a la carte and over the top, directly from the NFL, starting with Sunday's game slate.

We received this same offer last month, and we were told by a DirecTV press rep that the marketing blast was the NFL's "mistake," and that nothing had changed in regard to the distribution policy for SundayTicket.tv.

Just like last month's email, the most recent blast included the following disclaimer: "NFLSundayTicket.tv service is only available to non-DirecTV customers who live in select multi-dwelling unit buildings (apartments, condos, etc.) nationwide in the U.S. where DirecTV service is not available, live in select areas within various metropolitan cities, live in a residence that has been verified as unable to receive DirecTV satellite TV service due to obstructions blocking access to satellite signals, or are college students."

Our duplex is located in an area filled with multifamily housing and is positioned only three miles west of the University of Southern California campus. So yes, theoretically, the NFL--which lists its blast as being from "The NFL on Behalf of DirecTV"--could be off-target with its email marketing. (The blasts originate from "NFL@email.nfl.com.")

But once again, within the NFLSundayTicket.tv signup portal, we tested a number of addresses of friends and family members residing in suburban family homes, all fully able to receive DirecTV, and were given the green light for service each and every time.

How many folks are receiving these blasts? Tough to say.

The NFL, which has distributed Sunday Ticket through DirecTV since the package was developed in the mid-1990s, is reportedly eager to make it available in a direct-to-consumer, streaming format. Its multibillion contract with DirecTV doesn't expire until the end of the 2022 season, however.

Could it be the league doesn't want to wait that long to go DTC and OTT? ■