The 'NBA Cup' Runneth Over: In-Season Tournament Championship Generates ABC's Biggest Non-Christmas Pro Hoops Audience in Six Years

The NBA's attempt to breath life into its early regular season with a playoff style overlay to its normal schedule was a resounding success.

Saturday's In-Season Tournament championship game, featuring the Los Angeles Lakers beating the Indiana Pacers for the inaugral "NBA Cup," averaged a combined 4.58 million viewers across ABC and ESPN 2, the NBA announced Tuesday citing Nielsen metrics.

With the primetime audience peaking at nearly 5.8 million watchers towards the end of the the contest, which started at 8:30 p.m. ET, that was the NBA's biggest TV viewership for a non-Christmas regular-season game since February 2018. (Sports Media Watch said it was the biggest non-Xmas viewership since the beginning of the 2017 season.)

The game represented a 64% ratings uptick over ABC's NBA Saturday Primetime average last season. It was ABC's first presentation of the package this season, and it also represented a 46% audience increase over last season's NBA Saturday Primetime debut.

About 10% of Saturday's audience was funneled through an ESPN 2 simulcast, which featured a new live game presentation package called NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart.

Notably, both ABC's broadcast and the ESPN 2 simulcast went up against ESPN's coverage of the 2023 Heisman Trophy Presentation.

The NBA announced earlier that its eight initial "group play" games generated a 20% year-over-year audience uptick for league games scheduled on Friday nights in November.

All In-Season Tournament games, save for the championship, counted as part of teams' regular 82-game schedule.