The Cable Center Names Four to Board

The Cable Center said Tuesday that it has elected four new members to its board of directors -- National Cable Television Cooperative CEO Lou Borrelli, NCTA -- The Internet & Television Association chief of staff Nilda Gumbs; Curiosity president and CEO Clint Stinchcomb and Comcast Central Division president Christine Whitaker. Each of the new board members will serve a two-year term.

“The opportunity to collaborate with such distinguished leaders on our Cable Center Board is an honor and a privilege," The Cable Center board chair and CEO of Penthera Partners Michael Willner said in a press release. "Their inspiring leadership, business acumen, and unmatched industry expertise will support The Cable Center as we advance innovation and intrapreneurship to help grow our thriving and expanding connectivity industry.”

Borrelli was named CEO of the NCTC in May, and has spent more than four decades as a media executive, entrepreneur, investor and advisor. As CEO of the NCTC, Borrelli represents more than 700 broadband and cable operators operating in all 50 states and the U.S. territories, serving 40 million video and broadband connections.

A seasoned government affairs and communications professional with more than 25 years experience, Gumbs joined the NCTA in 1994, and before being named chief of staff, most recently served as VP of external affairs where she was an integral part of the state government relations team responsible for working with state and local legislators and various intergovernmental groups on policy issues.

Another 25-year-plus industry veteran, Stinchcomb joined Curiosity in 2017 as chief distribution officer, becoming CEO in 2018. A long-time Discovery Inc. executive, where he worked closely with Discovery and Curiosity founder John Hendricks, Stinchcomb oversees Curiosity’s flagship CuriosityStream streaming service, its linear Curiosity Channel, Curiosity Studios original programming, and One Day University.

As president of Comcast’s Central Division, Whitaker manages about 27,000 Comcast employees with more than 12.7 million customer relationships throughout 15 states. She most recently served as senior VP of finance and administration for Comcast's Northeast Division, where she was responsible for overseeing all customer experience and financial aspects of the business for the division, which served about 10.1 million customers.

“The Cable Center Board of Directors and I are honored to welcome our four newest Board Members,” said The Cable Center president and CEO Jana Henthorn in a press release. "Our board members’ incredible collective industry wisdom, experience, insight, and knowledge are instrumental to The Cable Center’s success. We look forward to continuing our work to create an inspiring and innovative future through The Cable Center’s mission and programs.” Henthorn, who is retiring at the end of 2021 after 17 years leading the nonprofit, will remain on the board of directors as the immediate past president. ■