TEGNA Promotes Finance Execs

TEGNA has named Cherbury Chesser VP and treasurer of the company and Doug Kuckelman head of investor relations.

Chesser has been assistant treasurer since September 2016. She joined the company in 2013 as director of corporate finance.

Kuckelman has been senior director of corporate development since 2015.

"Cherbury and Doug both possess great analytical and management skills, as well as a deep understanding of our business and excellent existing relationships with the financial and investor communities,” said TEGNA CFO Victoria Harker. “They are natural choices to fill these critical positions, and on behalf of the TEGNA management team I congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions.”

TEGNA owns 62 television stations in 51 markets.