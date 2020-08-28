T-Mobile Waives Overage Charges in Path of Laura

In the wake of Hurricane Laura, T-Mobile is waiving overage charges for talk, text and data for its T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile prepaid wireless customers who don't have unlimited plans.

The waiver will extend through Sept. 1.

T-Mobile says its network held up well during the storm's landfall, with only a "small number" of sites affected, predominantly in the Lake Charles, La., area.

"The situation is still very fluid as first responders and utilities assess the damage caused by the storm. Our teams are working closely with authorities to gain safe access to impacted areas and working around the clock to refuel backup generators and deploying additional backup power where needed to make sure our customers stay connected while they recover from the impacts of this storm," the company said.

T-Mobile has had to close some of its stores and encourages customers to use their phones rather than their cars or feet if they need help with their account or service.