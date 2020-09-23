T-Mobile Names Diversity Committee Members

T-Mobile has named the members of a new diversity council that will help it with the commitments it made as part of its merger with Sprint and as part of a longer-term goal of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I).



They include the Rev. Al Sharpton and former FCC commissioner Rachelle Chong.



The company last year signed a $25 million memorandum of understanding (MOU) with six civil rights organization, which T-Mobile said is more important than ever as the country "is poised to address long-standing racial inequities and effect real change."



The 14-member External Diversity & Inclusion Council will be chaired by National Urban League president Marc Morial.



The members are:



Marc Morial; Kevin Allis, CEO, National Congress of American Indians; Sindy Benavides, CEO, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC); Gilbert Casellas, independent director and consultant; Rachelle Chong, CETF board member; Maurita Coley Flippin, Esq., president and CEO, Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council; Alphonso David, president, Human Rights Campaign; Carol Glazer, president, National Organization on Disability; Derrick Johnson, president, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); Ken Lee, CEO, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates; Janet Murguía, president, UnidosUS; Rev. Al Sharpton, president and founder, National Action Network (NAN); Jin Sung, chairman of the board, National Diversity Coalition (NDC); John Yiang, president and executive director, Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC).