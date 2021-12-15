T-Mobile Giving TVision Hub, Now Upgraded to Google TV, to Fixed Wireless Customers
T-Mobile gave up on its 'TVision'-branded virtual pay TV service last year, but the eponymous streaming dongle that went with it lives on
T-Mobile's TVision virtual pay TV business lasted only six months, shut down last April after the wireless carrier made some cataclysmically bad miscalculations about what it could do with its program licensing agreements.
However, TVision Hub, the eponymously named streaming dongle that T-Mobile sold along with the short-lived vMVPD service, lives on. In fact, it's now been upgraded from Android TV to the new Google TV OS.
As first discovered by 9to5 Google, T-Mobile is now advertising the device, manufactured by SEI Robotics, on its web portal, providing it free to its 4G and 5G fixed wireless customers. T-Mobile is also selling its next-generation TVision Hub for $50, the same price the first iteration sold for.
Notably, Google also sells its 14-month-old Chromecast with Google TV for $50. But Google's first device featuring Google TV lacks an Ethernet port, which the TVision Hub has.
T-Mobile pivoted to marketing Google's YouTube TV and Philo vMVPDs when it scuttled TVision in April, so it has a device to help its fixed wireless customers stream that video when they sign up.
