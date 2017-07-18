Syndication Ratings: Ratings Fizzle as Fireworks Fly

While fireworks exploded across the skies of America in the week ended July 9, which included the long July 4 weekend, most syndies fizzled.

The top two talk shows, CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, which has finished first in the genre for 44 weeks in a row, and Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, both held steady for the week at a 2.7 and 2.0 live plus same day average household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.



However, the two shows headed in opposite directions year to year. Phil was up 23%, the category’s biggest annual increase even though the show was in repeats all week, while Live fell 23% from last year, when Kelly Ripa was hosting the show with various celebrity guests.



Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, in repeats, fell to a new season low for the third time in four weeks, losing 6% for the week and 12% for the year to a 1.5, its lowest level in nearly two years, since the week of Aug. 7, 2015. That tied Ellen for third place with NBCUniversal’s Maury, which was unchanged.



Among women 25-54, Phil led at a 1.1, followed by Live and Maury, both at a 0.9.



Back in households, NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey eroded 8% to a 1.2, matching its season low, while fading 14% from last year to tie its NBCU compatriots Jerry Springer and SteveWilkos, both of which were flat.



Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, in repeats, lost 21% for both the week and year to a 1.1, equalling its season low and tying Sony Pictures Television’s stable Dr. Oz.



CTD’s Rachael Ray, Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, CTD’s The Doctors, NBCU’s Harry and Warner Bros.’ The Real all were flat for the week at a 1.0, 0.9, 0.8, 0.8 and 0.7, respectively.



Of note, Rachael Ray was at its series low 1.0 for the fourth straight week, losing 17% from last year at this time.



On the positive side, Crime Watch Daily added 13%—or one-tenth of a ratings point—from last year, the second best annual increase after only Dr. Phil, even though the show was in reruns.



In week three of a four-week test, off-Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 31 Fox and Sinclair markets earned a 0.5 rating/1 share weighted metered market average, down 38% from its lead-in and 29% from its July 2016 time period average. Among women 25-54, WWHL averaged a 0.3/2.



In week one of a six-week trial, iWitness, created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, scored a 0.8/2 across seven metered markets. That was down 33% from both its 1.2/3 lead-in, which is mostly two high-rated shows in Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud and CTD’s Judge Judy, and down 33% from July 2016.



Among women 25-54, iWitness averaged a 0.5/2, down 17% from its lead-in and 29% from last July.



On WWOR New York, where iWitness airs out of Family Feud at 6:30 p.m., iWitness improved upon its women 25-54 rating out of Family Feud, with iWitness up 14% to a 0.8/4 from Feud’s 0.7/4. That’s a key performance in terms of considering whether the show will be picked up for a national run in 2018.



Meanwhile, on WDCA Washington D.C. at 6:30 p.m., iWitness fell to a 0.6/3 five-day average among women 25-54, a 46% drop off of its Judge Judy lead-in of 1.3/6. That’s another key time period for the show.



The first go-round of a four-week test for Fox Television Stations’ Punchline delivered a 0.3/1 in nine markets, down 57% from its lead-in and 40% from its year-ago time periods with a 0.2/1 in the demo.



Back in the national ratings, Judge Judy, in repeats, dipped 2% to a 6.3 but was still the number one show in syndication for the fifth straight week and the 14th time in 15 weeks.



CTD’s Hot Bench, also created by Sheindlin, held firm at a 2.2, with reruns on four out of five days. Hot Bench also ranked third in daytime for the third week in a row behind only Judy and Phil.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis were flat at a 1.5 and 1.1, respectively. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was one of the few shows to see a weekly increase, climbing 11% to a 1.0, while Trifecta’s JudgeFaith fell 13% to a 0.7.



In access, magazines were all at or near new season lows. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight eased 8% to a new season-low 2.4. CTD’s Inside Edition faded 4% to a fresh season-low 2.3 and was off 12% from last year. Warner Bros.’ TMZ sank 8% to a 1.2, down 20% from last year. Warner Bros.’ Extra declined 9% to a 1.0,tying NBCU’s AccessHollywood, which sagged 17% to a series-low 1.0. CTD’s The Insider, which will exit in September after 13 seasons, backed off 11% to a new season-low 0.8.



Twentieth’s Dish Nation remained at its series-low 0.6 for the fourth time in five weeks, while Trifecta’s Celebrity Page remained at a 0.3 for the 27th consecutive week.



Family Feud finished first among games at a 6.0, down 3% for the week and 12% from last year. CTD’s Jeopardy! slumped 7% to a 5.1, tying CTD’s Wheel of Fortune, which skidded 4% to a new season low. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire broke even, remaining at a 1.6, while Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game, which will end after this season, remained at a 1.1.



Disney-ABC’s viral video show Right This Minute held at a 1.3.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory pulled back 10% to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 4.3. Twentieth’s ModernFamily, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, Twentieth’s FamilyGuy and Twentieth’s rookie Last Man Standing all stood pat at a 2.5, 2.2, 1.8 and 1.6, respectively.Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly moved down 6% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls gave back 7% to a 1.3, tying Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother, which was greeted with an 8% advance. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show stayed at a 1.2, while SPT’s Seinfeld, which has been in off-net syndication for 22 seasons, sank 8% for the week and 35% for the year to a new series-low 1.1.

