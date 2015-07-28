Syndication Ratings: In Originals, 'Dr. Phil' Retakes Talk's Top Spot

With a week of original episodes, Dr. Phil retook sole possession of talk's top spot in the week ending July 19, improving 26% on the week to an eight-week high 2.9 live plus same day national household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The CBS Television Distribution talker also improved 7% compared to last year at this time to win the talk show race for the 24th time in the past 27 weeks, including ties with Disney-ABC's Live With Kelly and Michael.

Live came in second, holding steady at a 2.6. NBCUniversal’s summer sensation, Maury, filled out the top three, growing 5% to a 2.0, that show's highest ratings in nine weeks. Year to year, Maury improved 18%, the most of any talk show.

Among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54, Dr. Phil ballooned 33% to a first-place 1.6. Maury came in next with an 8% spike to a 1.4, followed by Live at a steady 1.3.

Back in households, Warner Bros.’ Ellen Degeneres, in repeats, remained at its season-low 1.8 for the third week in a row.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, NBCU’s Steve Harvey and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos all were unchanged at a 1.6, 1.5 and 1.4, respectively. However, compared to the same week last year, Williams and Harvey climbed 7% while Wilkos strengthened 8%.

NBCU’s Jerry Springer spiked 8% for the week to a 1.4, surging 17% from last year at this time, notching talk's second best annual improvement. CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at a 1.3, but gained 8% from last year. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz stayed at a 1.3, tying Rachael. Warner Bros.’ The Real rose 11% to a 1.0, while CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s Meredith Vieira were steady at a 0.9.

Meanwhile, week three of the Fox Television Stations' four-week test of Boris and Nicole averaged a 0.7 rating/2 share in households in its 15 metered markets. This was unchanged from week two, and down 13% from week one’s 0.8/2. Week three was down 36% from its 1.1 rating/4 share average lead-in and off 13% compared to its year-ago time period average of 0.8/2.

Among women 25-54, Boris and Nicole registered a 0.7/5 in its third week, up 17% from week two’s 0.6/4, but down 13% from week one’s 0.8/5. In week three, the show was down 29% from its 0.9/6 lead-in in the demo, but still up 40% from its 0.5/3 for its July 2014 time periods.

Magazines were generally stable, with CTD’s Entertainment Tonight the only weekly winner, climbing 3% to a first-place 3.0. CTD’s Inside Edition was flat at a 2.9, while Warner Bros.’ TMZ was the only loser among the top tier, slipping 6% to a 1.6. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ Extra and CTD’s The Insider all held steady at a 1.5, 1.2 and 1.2, respectively.

Twentieth’s Dish Nation dropped 10% to a 0.9, while Trifecta’s OK! TV remained at a 0.2.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud continued to lead the games, topping the category for the sixth consecutive week, including one tie. Feud dipped 6% for the week to a 6.1, but increased 39% from last year.

In second place, CTD’s Jeopardy! declined 2% to a 6.1, tying CTD’s Wheel of Fortune, which was flat. Year to year, Jeopardy! added 7% while Wheel inched up 3%.

Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire remained stuck at its series-low 1.6 for the 12th time in 13 weeks, sagging 16% from last year. Debmar-Mercury’s newcomer Celebrity Name Game improved 8% to a 1.4.

MGM’s video variety show RightThisMinute was unchanged at its season-low 1.2 for a second straight week.

CTD’s Judge Judy, in reruns, led all of syndication and the courts at a 6.4, even though it declined 3% for the week.

CTD’s Hot Bench, also in repeats, held steady at a 2.0 to hold second place, and tied Maury as daytime’s third highest-rated show. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was flat at a 1.6. Twentieth’s Divorce Court rose 8% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court were unchanged at a 1.3 and 1.2, respectively, while Trifecta’s Judge Faith finished 14% higher at a 0.8.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-net sitcoms, although it dipped 2% to a 5.0. In second place, Twentieth’s Modern Family retreated 3% to a 3.0, tying its series low. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at a 2.7. Twentieth’s Family Guy, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother and SPT’s Seinfeld all were flat at a 2.3, 2.2, 2.0 and 1.9, respectively. Warner Bros.’ The Middle slid 6% to a 1.7, tying Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show, which climbed 13%. Twentieth’s King of the Hill remained at a 1.5.