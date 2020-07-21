Syndication Ratings: Numbers Are Stable But Small

Syndies were mostly stable at season and series lows in the week ended July 12, which included seasonally low viewership, continuing preemptions and reruns.

None of the 14 talk shows declined and CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil improved 5% to a six-week high 2.0 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Phil led talk for the fourth straight week despite being in repeats on all five days.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Dr. Phil tied Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan for first at a 0.7.

Back in households, Live, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCUniversal’s Maury all held steady at a 1.6, 1.1 and 1.1, respectively. Ellen, which premiered in 2003, held at its series low for the second straight week.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos advanced 11% to a 1.0. CTD’s Rachael Ray and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams each held at season lows, with Rachel at a 0.9 for the fifth straight week and Wendy at a 0.8 for the seventh straight week.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz was resuscitated 17% to a 0.7 after four straight weeks at its series-low 0.6.

Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s Jerry Springer all remained at their series lows of 0.4, 0.4 and 0.3, respectively.

Top rookie talker, NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson, rose 11% to a 1.0 in households and 25% among women 25-54 to a 0.5, with four original “Summer Staycation” episodes shot from her Los Angeles home and one repeat.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, which like Clarkson will return for a second season, was in repeats on four of the five days but held its ground at a 0.7.

SPT’s Mel Robbins, which is not returning after this season, stayed put at a 0.3 for the sixth straight week.

CTD’s Judge Judy jumped 4% to a six-week high 5.8 with a week of reruns. CTD’s Hot Bench hung tough at a 2.0 despite four days of repeats and tied Dr. Phil as the second-highest rated show in daytime. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 8% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved up 13% to a 0.9. Fox’s Divorce Court stayed at a season-low 0.6 for the sixth consecutive week. Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence produced a series-low 0.4 for the seventh straight week.

NBCU’s rookie court leader Judge Jerry held at its season-low 0.7 for a second week. MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court both continued to settle for season lows of 0.4 and 0.2, respectively.

Magazines were all steady to higher in access. CTD’s Inside Edition increased 4% to a 2.5, while sister series Entertainment Tonight stayed at a 2.3. NBCU’s Access Hollywood rebounded 10% to a 1.1, despite single-day preemptions in Washington, D.C., Detroit and other markets. Warner Bros.’ TMZ perked up 11% to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Extra and CTD’s DailyMailTV both held their ground at a 0.8. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page headlined a series-low 0.1 for a fifth straight week.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud finished first among the games and all of syndication even though it was flat at a 5.9. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune sped up 4% to a 5.1 to roll ahead of CTD’s Jeopardy! for the first time since mid-May as Jeopardy! remained at a 5.0.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask slipped 17% to a 0.5.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less, renewed for year two, added 10% to a 1.1 while SPT’s off-GSN and soon-to-end America Says was stable at a 0.8 for the ninth consecutive week.

Disney’s RightThisMinute stayed at a series-low 0.7 for the seventh week in a row.

On the crime beat, NBCU’s off-network Dateline logged a 1.1 for the fourth consecutive week, while NBCU’s scripted procedural strip Chicago PD booked a series-low 0.7 for a third straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory recovered 4% to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 2.9. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.1. Disney’s Modern Family fell 7% to a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men maintained a 1.2. SPT’s The Goldbergs and Seinfeld each stood pat at a 1.0. Disney’s Family Guy gave back 10% to a new season-low 0.9 tying Disney’s Black-ish, which broke even. Warner Bros.’ Mom and Mike & Molly both were on par with the prior week’s 0.8.