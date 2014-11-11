Syndication Ratings: Nothing Scary About Halloween for Syndies as Sweeps Start

Syndication kicked off the November sweep in the week ended Nov. 2. The week included the first two weekdays of the sweep, which runs Oct. 30 – Nov. 26.

CBS Television Distribution’s new panel court show, Hot Bench, continued to surprise, growing 7% from the prior week to a new season high 1.6 live plus same day household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research, up 23% from its September premiere week. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Hot Bench also led the rookie pack, scoring a new season-high 0.9 and improving 13% from the prior week and 29% from premiere week.

NBCUniversal’s Meredith Vieira, the first rookie to be greenlit for season two, rose 9% in households to a 1.2. In the demo, Meredith held steady at a 0.6. Vieira and Hot Bench were the only newcomers to improve week to week among households.

Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game, with access clearances in 11 of the top 30 markets, tied Meredith at an unchanged 1.2. Among women 25-54, the show recovered 17% the prior frame to a second-place 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real in the demo. The Real, with a relatively young median viewer age of 46.1, was flat in households at a 1.0 for the fifth consecutive week. Among women 25-54, The Real was steady at a 0.7. Trifecta’s Judge Faith was flat at a 0.7 in households and 0.4 in the demo.

CTD’s Dr. Phil continued to lead talk for the ninth week in a row at a 3.2, matching its season high and improving 3% both for the week and year. Among women 25-54, Phil gained 6% to a 1.7 and tied Warner Bros.’ Ellen, which jumped 15% in the demo, for first place.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael had a happy Halloween, hitting a 3.6 same-day household rating for its traditional Oct. 31 dress-up spectacular, marking its highest-rated Halloween in eight years and igniting a 7% weekly increase to a new season-high 3.1.

Ellen improved 8% for the week to a 2.8, although the show was down 3% from last year at this time.

NBCUniversal’s Maury advanced 5% to a 2.0. NBCU’s Steve Harvey grew 6% to a 1.9 among households and 11% among women 25-54.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, Sony Picture Television’s Dr. Oz, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, CTD’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s Jerry Springer all held steady at 1.6, 1.5, 1.4, 1.3 and 1.2, respectively.

SPT’s Queen Latifah gained 10% to a 1.1, tying CTD’s The Doctors, which improved 10% to a new season high. Latifah grew 20% among women 25-54 to a 0.6. Meredith’sThe Better Show remained at a 0.2.

CTD’s Judge Judy held firm at a steady 6.9, tying CTD’s Wheel of Fortune for the overall syndication lead.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court added 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was flat at a 1.5 for the sixth straight week. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved ahead 8% to a 1.4, while MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court jumped 18% to a new season-high 1.3, up 63% from last year at this time.

Elsewhere, MGM’s video variety show RightThisMinute was flat at a 1.6 for the fourth consecutive week.

In access, ratings for both CTD’s Entertainment Tonight and CTD’s The Insider rebounded following the end of Thursday Night Football on CBS. Magazine leader ET jumped 6% from the prior week to a 3.4, matching its season high, while The Insider rose 8% to a new season-high 1.3.

CTD’s Inside Edition picked up 4% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was flat at a 1.8. NBCU’s Access Hollywood dipped 6% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Extra held steady at a 1.4.

Twentieth’s Dish Nation and Trifecta’s OK! TV were both unchanged at a 1.0 and 0.2, respectively.

Three of the four game shows all hit new season highs. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune accelerated to a 6.9, up 6% from the prior week but down 4% from last year. CTD’s Jeopardy! posted a 6.5, up 3% both weekly and annually, and started its Tournament of Champions on Monday, Nov. 10. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud finished 5% higher at a 6.2 and was up 29% from last year. Feud also led the games among women 25-54 at a 2.8, followed by Wheel at a 2.3 and Jeopardy! at a 2.1.

On the other hand, Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire, with new host Terry Crews, was unchanged at a 1.8 in households, down 18% from last year at this time.

CTD’s The Big Bang Theory inched up 2% to a 5.4. Twentieth’s Modern Family added 3% to a 3.6. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men ticked up 3% to a 3.0. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother was unchanged at a 2.4. Twentieth’s Family Guy gained 5% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.’ rookie Mike & Molly climbed 5% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.’ The Middle dropped 5% to a 1.9, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which improved 6% to a new season high. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show sagged 6% to a new season low 1.6, while Twentieth’s King of the Hill dropped 7% to a new season-low 1.3.