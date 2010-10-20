Syndication Ratings: Most Syndies Flat in Slow Week

CBS

Television Distribution's Swift Justice with Nancy Grace continued

as syndication's top rookie first-run strip in the week ending Oct. 10,

remaining flat at a 1.4 live plus same day national household rating, according

to Nielsen.

Sony's

Oprah spin-off, Nate Berkus, sank 10% from the previous week to a

0.9.

On its

launch group, the NBC-owned stations, Nate is even with year-ago time

periods, according to Sony. On WNBC New York at 3 p.m., Nate is turning

in a 0.9, which is up 29% over September and up 29% over its lead-in, NBC

Universal's Real Housewives. On KNBC Los Angeles at 2 p.m., the

show is improving its time slot by 60% versus NBCU's Martha Stewart.

And on WCAU Philadelphia at 2 p.m., Nate is up 9% from the prior week

and up 71% from Martha, which aired in the time slot last year.

In third

place, Twentieth's Don't Forget the Lyrics was unchanged at

a 0.8.

Litton's

relaunched Judge Karen's Court debuted this week on the national

chart at a 0.7. Enteratinment Studios' America's Court with

Judge Ross dropped 25% to 0.3.

Among

the new off-net and off-cable shows, Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother

climbed 5% to a 2.3, and continued to lead all syndicated rookies. Since its

debut week, Mother has grown21% among adults 18-34 and 23% among

adults 18-49, reports Twentieth.

Warner

Bros.' The New Adventures of Old Christine earned a 1.3, after

being reprocessed the prior week. Debmar-Mercury's Meet the Browns

fell 15% to a 1.1. Debmar-Mercury's E! True Hollywood Story lost

10% to a 0.9. Disney-ABC's Ugly Betty skidded 22% to a 0.7,

landing in a three-way tie with Warner Bros.' Entourage and Curb

Your Enthusiasm, both of which were flat. NBCU's Real Housewives

also remained flat at a 0.5.

Among the veteran talkers,

CTD's Oprah inched up 2% in the fourth week of her final season,

improving to a 4.6 for the week, but off 10% from last year at this time. Oprah

inched by CTD's Judge Judy, which scored a 4.3, to take the top

spot in the daytime standings for the fourth time in the past 30 weeks.

Disney-ABC's

Live with Regis and Kelly improved 4% from the prior week to a 2.4, and

reclaimed second place. CTD's Dr. Phil slipped 4% to a 2.3, tying

Sony's unchanged Dr. Oz for third place. NBC Universal's Maury

and Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres each dropped 5% to a 1.9 and

remained in lockstep. CTD's The Doctors and Rachael Ray,

NBCU's Steve Wilkos and Jerry Springer and

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams all were even for the week at a

1.6, 1.5, 1.3, 1.3, and 1.1, respectively.

CTD's

Judge Judy led the court shows with a 4.3, down 4% from the prior week

but up 5% from last year. CTD's Judge Joe Brown and Warner

Bros.' People's Court tied for second place at a 2.0, with Joe

Brown losing 5% and People's Court gaining 5%. Warner

Bros.' Judge Mathis fell 6% to a 1.6. Twentieth's Judge

Alex and Divorce Court each were flat at a 1.4 and 1.3,

respectively. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro trailed the pack

at a 0.9, sliding 10%.

CTD's

Entertainment Tonight remained atop the magazines with an unchanged 3.9.

CTD's Inside Edition eased 3% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.' TMZ

fell 5% to a 1.9. CTD's The Insider and NBCU's Access

Hollywood held firm and remained tied for a second week at a 1.8. Warner

Bros.' Extra was off 6% to a 1.6, although Extra Weekend

grew 20% from last year to a 1.2 and held steady with the prior week.

Among

game shows, CTD's Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! each crept

up 2% from the prior session to a 6.5 and 5.5 respectively. Disney-ABC's Who

Wants to be a Millionaire and Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud were

flat at a 2.2 and 1.5, respectively. Twentieth's Are you Smarter than

a Fifth Grader climbed 11% to a 1.0.

Warner

Bros.' Two and a Half Men led the veteran off-net sitcoms, fading

4% from the prior week to a 5.2. Twentieth's Family Guy improved

3% to a 3.0. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond was flat at a 2.7,

tying NBCU's The Office, which gained 4%. Disney-ABC's My

Wife and Kids fell 4% to a 2.6. Sony's Seinfeld lost 8% to a

2.3, tying Warner Bros.' George Lopez, which was flat.

Twentieth's King of the Hill increased 5% to a 2.2.