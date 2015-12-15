Syndication Ratings: Magazines Are Hot Properties in First Post-Sweep Week

Magazines were the stars of the week ending Dec. 6, the first week following the November sweep. Heavy news coverage of the Dec. 2 San Bernardino shootings preempted the majority of daytime shows on one or more days, and as a result, most were flat to down.

CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight set the pace, increasing 15% from the previous session to a 3.1 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. CTD’s Inside Edition rebounded 11% to a second-place 3.0. NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood spiked 6% to a 1.8, while Warner Bros.’ TMZ picked up 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra uncorked its biggest increase of the year, soaring 23% to a 1.6 and matching its season high. CTD’s The Insider advanced 9% to a 1.2.

Twentieth’s Dish Nation added 11% to a 1.0, while Trifecta’s OK! TV, which has vacillated between a 0.2 and a 0.3 every week this season, added 50% to a 0.3.

In daytime, CTD’s Dr. Phil maintained the talk-show lead for the 12th week in a row, despite easing 3% to a 3.1. Among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also was top-rated with a 1.6 in the key demo.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael gave back 6% to a 2.9, after hitting a new season high in the sweep's final week. Warner Bros.’ Ellen fell 4% to a 2.7. NBCU’s Steve Harvey slipped 11% to a 1.7, tying NBCU’s Maury, which held steady. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams weakened 6% to a 1.6. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos was stable at a 1.4.

CTD’s Rachael Ray was one of only two talkers to improve for the week, rallying 8% to a 1.4, tying Wilkos and equalling its season high.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz and NBCU's Jerry Springer both held firm at a 1.3 and 1.2, respectively. Warner Bros.’ The Real recovered 10% to a 1.1. CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s Meredith Vieira stood pat at a 1.0 and 0.9, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily led the rookies for the 12th straight week with a 13% gain to a 0.9. Disney-ABC’s FABLife and NBCUniversal’s Crazy Talk remained at a 0.8 and 0.6, respectively. Among women 25-54, Crime Watch Daily led with a 0.5, followed by FABLife and Crazy Talk tied at a 0.4.

CTD’s court leader, Judge Judy, caught its breath after hitting an eight-year high in the November sweep, dipping 6% to a 7.3 for the week but improved 4% compared to last year at this time. That was still good enough to lead all of syndication for the 24th consecutive week.

CTD’s Hot Bench eased 8% from its series high to a 2.3, but added 44% from last year at this time, the largest annual increase of any strip in syndication with at least a 1.0 rating. Warner Bros.' People’s Court lost 11% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis rose 7% to a 1.5. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was flat at a 1.2 and finished ahead of MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court for the first time since October as Paternity Court sank 15% to a 1.1. Trifecta’s sophomore Judge Faith rebounded 13% to a 0.9.

CTD’s Wheel of Fortune accelerated 15% to lead the games with a 7.0. CTD’s Jeopardy! jumped back from its season low with a 21% bounce to a 6.4. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud perked up 5% to a 5.9, and was the only talk show to gain ground compared to last year, adding 8%. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was unchanged at a 1.2, and down 33% from last year, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game, which picked up 9% to a 1.2.

Meanwhile, MGM’s viral video show RightThisMinute was unchanged for the week at a 1.0, but still down 41% from last year when it aired on Fox owned stations in major markets.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory swelled 9% to a 6.1 to lead the off-net sitcoms. Twentieth’s Modern Family fired up 10% to a 3.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 8% to a 2.8. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 5% to a 2.2. Warner Bros.’ newbie 2 Broke Girls rose 11% to a 2.1, tying Warner Bros.’ sophomore Mike & Molly, which will end its run on CBS after this season. SPT’s Seinfeld skidded 6% to a 1.7, tying Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show, which climbed 21%. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother sagged 6% to a new season-low 1.6, while Twentieth’s King of the Hill ascended 8% to a 1.4.