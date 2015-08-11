Syndication Ratings: 'Live' Takes Sole Possession of Talk Lead

Being live continues to pay off for Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael, which took the talk lead in the week ended Aug. 2.

Live grew 4% for the week to a 2.6 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led the category with a 7% gain to a 1.4.

Meanwhile, CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil dipped 4% to a second-place 2.4 household average with five days of reruns. NBCUniversal’s Maury was the third-highest rated talker for the fourth straight week with a steady 1.9. In fourth place, Warner Bros.’ Ellen sank 6% to a new season-low 1.7.

NBCU’s Steve Harvey stayed at a 1.5 and advanced 7% from the same week one year ago, which was the biggest year to year improvement among the top five. Harvey also gained 14% among women 25-54 to a 0.8.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and Jerry Springer each slipped 7% to a 1.3, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which was flat. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams fell 14% to a new season low 1.2, with a week of previously aired episodes, and tied CTD’s Rachael Ray, which was steady. CTD’s The Doctors gave back 10% to a 0.9, tying NBCU’s Meredith Vieira, which was flat. Warner Bros.’ The Real eroded 11% to a new season-low 0.8.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ three-week test of Ice and Coco, which launched Monday, Aug. 3, clocked a 1.1 rating/3 share in week one on Fox owned stations in eight metered markets. This was 57% higher than the 0.7/2 that Fox Television Stations’ Boris and Nicole averaged over its four-week trial run. Ice and Coco gained 22% from its 0.9/3 lead-in and 57% from its 0.7/2 August 2014 time-period average.

Among women 25-54, Ice and Coco outperformed Boris and Nicole by 50%, averaging a 0.9/6 in the key demo, up 28% from its 0.7/5 lead-in and up 80% from last year’s 0.5/4 in the time period.

CTD’s Judge Judy remained at the top of the syndication chart for the sixth consecutive week, leading the courts by a wide margin. Despite being in reruns, Judy grew 3% to a 6.8, that show’s highest rating since the week of April 27.

CTD’s Hot Bench, created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, was steady in second place at a 1.9 with a week of all repeats. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was next in line with a 6% gain to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis added 8% to a 1.4 and beat Twentieth’s Divorce Court for the first time this season. Divorce Court, MGM's Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court and Trifecta’s Judge Faith all were flat at a 1.3, 1.1 and 0.7, respectively.

In access, CTD’s Jeopardy! was the answer to the question of which game show has been number one for the past two weeks. The Alex Trebek-hosted quiz show was unchanged at a 6.1. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which was the top-rated game show in six of the past eight weeks dipped 2% to a 5.9, tying CTD’s Wheel of Fortune, which inched up 2%.

Far back, Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire saw its ratings appreciate 6% to a 1.7, while Debmar-Mercury’s rookie Celebrity Name Game was off 7% to a 1.3.

MGM’s viral video show RightThisMinute added 8% for the week to a 1.3.

The top-tier magazines were all steady to higher, due in part to their coverage of the brutal killing of Cecil the lion in Zimbabwe.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight topped the category, climbing 3% to a 3.0. CTD’s Inside Edition rose 4% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was flat at a 1.7. NBCU’s Access Hollywood spiked 7% to a 1.6 and surged 23% from last year, the category’s biggest year-to-year improvement. Warner Bros.’ Extra and CTD’s The Insider both held steady at a 1.2.

Twentieth’s Dish Nation was unchanged at a 1.0, while Trifecta’s OK! TV remained at a 0.2 for the seventh consecutive week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory gained 2% to a 5.1 to remain the off-net sitcom leader. Twentieth’s Modern Family gained 3% to a 3.1. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 4% to a 2.8. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 9% to a 2.5. Warner Bros.’ newcomer Mike & Molly remained at a 2.1. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother fell 5% to a 1.8, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which stood pat at a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ The Middle sagged 6% to a 1.7, tying Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show, which held steady at a 1.7, while Twentieth’s King of the Hill climbed 7% to a 1.5.