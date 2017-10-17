Syndication Ratings: 'Live' Only Talker to Gain in Week Ended Oct. 8

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan was the only talker out of syndication’s 15 that managed to show gains in the week ended Oct. 8, which included heavy coverage of the Las Vegas shootings.

Live added 5% to a 2.2 live plus same day national household rating to tie Warner Bros.’ unchanged Ellen DeGeneres for second place in the category behind CBS Television Distribution’s talk leader Dr. Phil.



Dr. Phil dropped 9% but still led the talk field by almost a full ratings point at a 3.1. Phil also led among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 1.3 followed closely by Live at a 1.1.



NBCUniversal’s Maury remained at a 1.4 in households and tied Ellen among women 25-54 at a 1.0. Rounding out the top-five talkers were NBCU’s Steve at a steady 1.3 and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which weakened 7% to a 1.3.



NBCU’s Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos both eroded 8% to a 1.1, the lowest rating for Springer in 13 months and the worst for Wilkos since the week of April 2, 2012. CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at a 1.1 for the seventh straight week, tying Springer and Wilkos.



Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz dropped 9% for the week to a 1.0, dropping 17% from last year to match its series low.



Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen held firm at a 0.9. NBCU’s Harry eased 11% to a 0.8, tying CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ The Real, both of which were flat.



CTD’s Daily Mail TV remained the rookie leader in its third week with a steady 1.0. Among women 25-54, Daily Mail TV posted a steady 0.5. Twentieth’s Page Six TV remained at a 0.7 in households but tied DailyMail with a 0.5 among women 25-54.



Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was unchanged at a 0.4 in its fourth week with a 0.2 among women 25-54. Scripps’ Pickler & Ben was unchanged at a 0.3 for a third consecutive week and trailed the rookies with a 0.1 in the target demo.



None of the court shows improved for the week. CTD’s Judge Judy pulled back 6% to a 6.5 but remained the highest rated show in syndication overall for the eighth straight week. CTD’s Hot Bench backed off 9% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court lost 6% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis stayed at a 1.1. Twentieth’s Divorce Court remained at a 0.9 for the tenth straight week. Trifecta’s Judge Faith was flat at a 0.6.



CTD’s magazine leader Entertainment Tonight backtracked 3% to a 3.0 after hitting a 25-week high in the prior frame. CTD’s Inside Edition — which has been upgraded in numerous markets this season, including New York — fell 3% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.’ TMZ climbed 7% to a 1.5. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ Extra and Trifecta’s Celebrity Page all held steady at a 1.3, 1.2 and 0.3, respectively.



The top three game shows all were slightly higher. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud recovered 3% to a6.2. CTD’s Jeopardy! inched up 2% to a 5.9 to tie CTD’s Wheel of Fortune, which rebounded 4%. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire stood pat at a 1.6 for the fifth straight week.



Elsewhere, Disney-ABC’s viral video show Right This Minute was unchanged at a 1.4.



In off-net syndication, Warner Bros.’ leader The Big Bang Theory down-ticked 2% to a 4.6. Twentieth’s Modern Family was flat at a 2.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men gained 11% to a 2.1. SPT’s newcomer The Goldbergs stayed at a 1.8 in its third week. Twentieth’s Family Guy gave back 12% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Twentieth’s Last Man Standing both stood pat at a 1.4. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show strengthened 9% to a 1.2, while Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls and SPT’s Seinfeld each remained at a 1.1.



The two other new off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.’ Mom and CTD’s The Game, both were unchanged at a 0.8 and 0.4, respectively.

