Syndication Ratings: 'Judge Judy' Wins Gold as Winter Olympics Kicks Off on NBC

CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy stood atop the podium in the week ended Feb. 11, which saw the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics on NBC.

Judy jumped to its highest rating in precisely two years, since the week of Feb. 8, 2016, to lead all of syndication for the 23rd time in 26 weeks with one tie. Although the session included the first full week of the February sweep, which runs Feb. 1-28, Judy was one of the very few shows to hit a new season high, growing 5% for the week and 7% from last year at this time to an 8.0 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. In all of last season, no syndicated show hit the 8.0 mark at any point.



After Judy, the other top-tier court shows were little changed.



CTD’s Hot Bench remained at its season-high 2.6. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and JudgeMathis also were both unchanged at a 1.7 and 1.2, respectively. Twentieth’s Divorce Court climbed 11% to a 1.0, while Trifecta’s Judge Faith rebounded 17% to a 0.7.



Elsewhere in daytime, CTD’sDr. Philled the talkers for the 75th straight week with one tie, advancing 3% to a 3.9 and matching its season high. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also led with a 1.6.



Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres declined 4% to a second place 2.7. Disney-ABC’s Live WithKelly and Ryan was close behind at a 2.5, improving 9% for both the week and the year.



NBCUniversal’s Maury moved up 7% to a 1.6, while NBCU’s Steve, starring Steve Harvey, rose 7% to a 1.5, matching its season high and spiking 17% among women 25-54 to a 0.7.



Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams recovered 8% to a 1.4. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz improved 8% to a new season-high 1.3, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which remained at a 1.3 for a third straight week. NBCU’s conflict talkers Steve Wilkos and Jerry Springer remained tied at a flat 1.2.



Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen improved the most in the category year to year, gaining 10% to a 1.1 to match its season high. Crime Watch also rose 10% compared to last year.



Meanwhile, NBCU’s now officially canceled Harry, CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ TheReal all remained at a 0.9, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively.



CTD’s DailyMailTV remained the rookie leader at a steady 1.1 in households, but slid 17% among women 25-54 to a 0.5. Twentieth’s Page Six TV maintained its season high 0.8 for a fifth straight week and tied DailyMailTV in the key demo.



Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask remained at a 0.5 in homes and a 0.3 among women 25-54.



Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, produced by Scripps, stayed at a 0.3 for the 20th consecutive week, but added a tenth of a ratings point to a 0.2 in the demo.



In access, most of the games were little changed. Debmar-Mercury’s leader Family Feud inched up 1% to a 7.2. CTD’s Jeopardy! was flat at a 6.8 in second place, after having tied CTD’s Wheel of Fortune for second place for the prior three weeks. Wheel slowed 1% to a 6.7. Further back, Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire was on par with the prior week at a 1.8.



Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute dropped 6% to a 1.5, while NBCU’s off-net true crime strip Dateline remained at a 1.5 for the third straight week.



CTD’s Inside Edition remained the magazine leader for the fourth consecutive week, leading over CTD's Entertainment Tonight with both shows holding steady at a 3.4 and 3.2, respectively. Warner Bros.’ TMZ added 7% to a 1.5, tying NBC’s Access, which also advanced 7% despite preemptions in large markets for the Olympics. Warner Bros.’ Extra enjoyed magazines’ biggest increase, surging 17% to a 1.4 and matching its season high. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page was unchanged at a0.3 for the 15th straight week.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory edged ahead 2% to a 5.4 to lead the off-net sitcoms. Twentieth’s Modern Family fell 4% to a 2.5. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing got a 5% bump to a 2.0. SPT’s rookie The Goldbergs, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, Family Guy, Mike & Molly and 2 BrokeGirls all remained at a 1.8, 1.7, 1.5, 1.5 and 1.2, respectively. SPT’s Seinfeld suffered shrinkage of 8% to a 1.1, tying Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show, which was flat.



Warner Bros.’ newcomer Mom fell back 9% to a 1.0, while CTD’s The Game held steady at a 0.4.

