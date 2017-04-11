Syndication Ratings: 'Judge Judy' Retakes Syndie Lead

CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy reclaimed the syndication lead in the week ended April 2, in which most shows remained in repeats after two weeks of March Madness.

In repeats on all five days, Judy delivered the largest increase among daytime’s top eight, growing 8% to a 6.7 live plus same day rating. That put the courtroom leader in first place in syndication for the 25th time in the past 35 weeks, alternating slots with Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud.



CTD’s Hot Bench, also in repeats all week, heated up 5% to a 2.3 and ranked as daytime’s third-highest rated show behind only Judy and CTD’s Dr. Phil. This marks the tenth week in a row that Bench has been third or tied for third in daytime.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court recovered 7% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved up 8% to a 1.3. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was flat at a 1.0. Trifecta’s Judge Faith rebounded 14% to a 0.8.



Elsewhere in daytime, none of the top four talkers showed gains. Dr. Phil, which was in repeats on two of the five days, finished first in talk for the 30th week in a row, with a steady 3.1. Phil also led among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 at a 1.3.



Back in households, Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly, which was on hiatus for the second straight week with one taped new show and four repackaged episodes, remained in second place at a 2.2. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres eroded 10% to a 1.9. NBCUniversal’s Maury rounded out the top four at an unchanged 1.6.



The rest of the talkers were a mixed bag. NBCU’s Steve Harvey bounced back 7% from a season low set in the previous week to a 1.5. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos was flat at a 1.4, tying NBCU’s JerrySpringer, which added 8%. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams in repeats weakened 14% to a 1.2, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which remained at its season low, and SPT’s Dr. Oz, which rebounded 9% from a series low set in the prior week.



Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen held steady at a 1.0, tying NBCU’s rookie Harry, which was flat in repeats. CTD’s The Doctors aired encore episodes for part of the week and remained at a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ The Real receded 13% to a new season-low 0.7.



In access, Family Feud dropped back 2% to a 6.4, that show’s lowest level since the week of Thanksgiving, but remained in second place in overall syndication. Feud also made it 49 weeks in a row at the top of the game shows.



CTD’s Wheel of Fortune came back 13% from a season low to a 6.3 to get within striking distance of Feud. CTD’s Jeopardy! jumped 9% to a 6.1 to make it a close three-way race at the top of the games chart.



Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire rose 13% to a 1.7, while Debmar-Mercury’s soon-to-end Celebrity Name Game remained at its season-low 1.2.



Viral video show RightThisMinute alsostayed at its season-low 1.4.



CTD’s Entertainment Tonight was steady at a 3.1. CTD’s Inside Edition improved 12% to a 2.9 after two straight weeks at season low levels. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was flat at a 1.5. NBCU’s Access Hollywood softened 7% to a 1.3, matching its season low. Warner Bros.’ Extra eased 8% to a 1.1. CTD’s The Insider rallied 11% to a 1.0.



Twentieth’s Dish Nation returned to a 0.8 for the 12th time in the past 13 weeks, recovering 14%. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page turned in its usual 0.3 for the 13th straight week.



Warner Bros.’ off-net sitcom leader The Big Bang Theory inched up 2% to a 5.2. Twentieth’s Modern Family forged ahead 4% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at a 2.5. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, Twentieth’s Family Guy and its newcomer Last Man Standing all rose 6% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls slid 6% to a 1.5. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show climbed 18% to a 1.3. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 1.2, tying Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother, which improved 9%.

