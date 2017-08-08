Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil,' in Repeats, Stays on Top

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil was the only talker in the top seven to improve in the week ended July 30, according to Nielsen Media Research.



The show was in repeats on all five days, but still grew 4% for the week and 17% from last year to a 2.8 live plus same day average household rating. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also led with a 1.1.



Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan took second place in talk for the tenth straight week, counting one tie, even though it slipped 5% to a new season-low 1.9.



Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres sank 6% to a 1.5, tying NBCUniversal’s Maury, which was steady. NBCU’s Jerry Springer, Steve Harvey and Steve Wilkos all were flat at a 1.3, 1.2 and 1.2, respectively.



Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams went into repeats and fell 15% to a 1.1, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which recovered 10% from its series low in the previous week. CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at its series-low 1.0 for the seventh straight week, shredding 17% from last year.



Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen held steady at a 0.9 and rose 25% among women 25-54 to a 0.5. In addition, the show improved 13% from last year in households, despite being in repeats all week.



NBCUniversal’s Harry stood pat at a 0.8. CTD’s The Doctors was stable at a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which remained at a 0.7.



In the overnights, after four weeks of a six-week trial, Judge Judy Sheindlin’s game show iWitness reported a 0.8 rating/2 share weighted metered market average in a seven-market line-up that includes a double-run in New York. That was down 27% from its lead-in and off 20% from its year-ago time periods.



After four weeks on WWOR New York at 6:30 p.m., iWitness averaged a 0.9 rating/2 share in households, down 18% from Family Feud’s 1.1/3 at 6 p.m., and 18% from its year-ago time period average. Compared to the prior week, however, iWitness improved 35% on WWOR at 6:30 p.m., says Debmar-Mercury. Among women 25-54, iWitness is seeing a four-week average of 0.6/3, down 14% from its Family Feud lead-in and even with last year.



A four-week stint for Fox Television Station’s Punchline averaged a 0.3/1 in nine venues, down 50% from its lead-in and 25% from year-ago time periods. Among women 25-54, the show averaged a 0.2/1.



On Monday, Aug. 7, Fox launched its final two tests: Gordon Ramsay’s Culinary Genius and Latina-led court show Ana Polo Rules.



Culinary Genius, which will run on Fox stations in nine markets in a three-week test, averaged a 0.6/1 in nine markets, down 33% from its lead-in and off 25% from its year-ago time period average. The show averaged a 0.4/2 among women 25-54.



Day one of Ana Polo Rules, featuring Telemundo’s Ana Maria Polo, opened with a 0.4/1 in four markets, down 33% from its lead-in but up 33% from its year-ago time periods. In the demo, the show averaged a 0.2/1.



Back in the national ratings, CTD’s Judge Judy, just renewed through 2020-21, saw a 2% dip to a 6.4 with reruns on all five days, but that was more than enough to give it the overall syndication lead for the eighth week in a row including one tie.



CTD’s Hot Bench, created by Judy Sheindlin, strengthened 5% for both the week and year with mostly repeats to a 2.2 and ranked as the third highest show in daytime for the sixth week in a row behind only Judy and Phil.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was flat at a 1.5, while its Judge Mathis moved up 9% to a 1.2. Twentieth’s Divorce Court rebounded 11% from a season low to a 1.0. Trifecta’s Judge Faith was flat at a 0.7 for a fourth straight week.



In access, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud faded 6% for the week and eased 8% form last year to a 6.1, but led the game shows for the 66th straight session. CTD’s Jeopardy! tied CTD’s Wheel of Fortune for second place among the games with both shows at a 5.5. Jeopardy! dipped 2% while Wheel was flat.



Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire was even at its season-low 1.5 for a third straight week, while Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game, which will end next month, was unchanged at a 1.1.



Meanwhile, Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute registered a 1.3 for the fifth consecutive week.



CTD’s Entertainment Tonight gave back 4% to a 2.6. CTD’s Inside Edition was right behind at an unchanged 2.5. Warner Bros.’ TMZ stood pat at a 1.4. NBCU’s Access Hollywood added 9% to a 1.2. Warner Bros.’ Extra held steady at a 1.1 and improved the most of any top entertainment magazine year to year, surging 22% from the same week last year.



CTD’s The Insider, which will end next month after 13 seasons, held firm at a 0.9. Twentieth’s Dish Nation was unchanged at a 0.6, but still down 25% from last year. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page posted its usual 0.3 for the 30th straight week.



Among the off-net sitcoms, all of the top ten were flat, with the exception of Twentieth’s Family Guy, which grew 6% to a fourth-place 1.8. Warner Bros.’ leader The Big Bang Theory, Twentieth’s Modern Family and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at a 4.6, 2.5 and 2.2, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother, Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show and SPT’s Seinfeld all were unchanged at a 1.6, 1.3, 1.2, 1.2 and 1.2, respectively.

