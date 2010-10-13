'Swift Justice' remains syndie's top first-run rookie
CBS
Television Distribution's Swift Justice with
Nancy Grace remains syndication's top first-run rookie in the week ending
Oct. 3, improving 8% from the prior week to a 1.4 live plus same day national household
rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Nancy's ratings spiked 23% to a 1.6 on Sept. 27 with a show that had
Grace mediating a situation in which a home was broken into and looted by a
gang of ten-year-old kids.
Sony's Nate Berkus remained flat at a 1.0.
Twentieth's
Don't Forget the Lyrics sank 11% to a
0.8 in its second week. Entertainment Studios' America's Court with Judge Ross was unchanged at a 0.4.
Meanwhile,
in 13 metered markets, NBC Universal's Access
Hollywood Live was even with its prior session at a 0.8/3, improving 33%
among women 18-34 in the week ending Oct. 10. Litton's Judge Karen, which is not yet nationally rated, was flat at a 0.7/2
weighted average in 38 metered markets.
Among
the new off-net and off-cable shows, Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother climbed 5% to a 2.2, allowing it to retain
its title as this season's top-rated new syndicated show. Debmar-Mercury's Meet the Browns was flat at a 1.3, while
the syndicator's E! True Hollywood Story
spiked 25% to a 1.0. Disney-ABC's Ugly
Betty gained 13% to a 0.9. Warner Bros.' off-HBO Entourage was unchanged at a 0.7, tying the syndicator's Curb Your Enthusiasm, which dropped 13%.
NBCU's off-Bravo Real Housewives remained
at a -0.5 in households, although it spiked 33% among women 18-34. Ratings were
not available for Warner Bros.' New
Adventures of Old Christine.
Among
the veterans, all of the court shows, led by CTD's Judge Judy, improved year to year. Judy tied with CTD's Oprah
as daytime's top show at a 4.5. Judy held
steady for the week and gained 10% over last year.
In
second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown
was up 5% week to week and 11% year to year to a 2.1. Warner Bros.' People's Court was unchanged at a 1.9,
and up 6% from last year. Warner Bros.' Judge
Mathis increased 13% for both the week and the year to a 1.7. Twentieth's Judge Alex added 8% for the week and 17%
for the year to a 1.4. Twentieth's Divorce
Court gained 8% for the week and year to a 1.3. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro came in last, flat
at a 1.0, but up 11% from last year.
In talk, Oprah inched up 2% to a 4.5, but was off
10% from last year at this time. CTD's Dr.
Phil slipped 4% to a second place 2.4. Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly also was down 4% to 2.3, tying Sony's Dr. Oz, which was flat. NBCU's Maury and Warner Bros' Ellen DeGeneres each were flat at a 2.0.
CTD's The Doctors and CTD's Rachael Ray each held steady at 1.6 and
1.5, respectively. NBCU's Steve Wilkos
dropped 7% to a 1.3, tying NBCU's Jerry Springer,
which rose 8%. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy
Williams trailed with a 1.1, up 10%.
Game
shows were quiet. CTD's Wheel of Fortune,
syndication's top-rated show in households, was flat at a 6.4, while CTD's Jeopardy! was down 2% to a 5.4. Disney-ABC's
Who Wants to be a Millionaire and Debmar-Mercury's
Family Feud each were unchanged at
2.2 and 1.5, respectively. Twentieth's Are
You Smarter than a Fifth Grader tumbled 31% to a 0.9.
Among
magazines, CTD's Entertainment Tonight
was flat at a 3.9. CTD's Inside Edition
edged ahead 3% to a 3.0. Warner Bros.'TMZ
increased 5% to a 2.0. CTD's The Insider
remained at a 1.8, tying NBCU's Access
Hollywood, which fell 5%. Warner Bros.' Extra
remained flat at a 1.7, although its weekend edition hit a 1.2, up 9% for the
week and 33% for the year.
Among
the veteran off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.' Two
and a Half Men climbed 2% to a 5.4. Twentieth's Family Guy tacked on 4% to a 2.9. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond also was up 4% to 2.7, tying Warner Bros.' My Wife and Kids, which improved 8%. NBCU's
The Office rallied 13% to a 2.6. Sony's
Seinfeld notched up 4% to a 2.5.
Warner Bros.' George Lopez lost 4% to
a 2.3 and Twentieth's King of the Hill
was flat at a 2.1.
