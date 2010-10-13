'Swift Justice' remains syndie's top first-run rookie

CBS

Television Distribution's Swift Justice with

Nancy Grace remains syndication's top first-run rookie in the week ending

Oct. 3, improving 8% from the prior week to a 1.4 live plus same day national household

rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Nancy's ratings spiked 23% to a 1.6 on Sept. 27 with a show that had

Grace mediating a situation in which a home was broken into and looted by a

gang of ten-year-old kids.

Sony's Nate Berkus remained flat at a 1.0.

Twentieth's

Don't Forget the Lyrics sank 11% to a

0.8 in its second week. Entertainment Studios' America's Court with Judge Ross was unchanged at a 0.4.

Meanwhile,

in 13 metered markets, NBC Universal's Access

Hollywood Live was even with its prior session at a 0.8/3, improving 33%

among women 18-34 in the week ending Oct. 10. Litton's Judge Karen, which is not yet nationally rated, was flat at a 0.7/2

weighted average in 38 metered markets.

Among

the new off-net and off-cable shows, Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother climbed 5% to a 2.2, allowing it to retain

its title as this season's top-rated new syndicated show. Debmar-Mercury's Meet the Browns was flat at a 1.3, while

the syndicator's E! True Hollywood Story

spiked 25% to a 1.0. Disney-ABC's Ugly

Betty gained 13% to a 0.9. Warner Bros.' off-HBO Entourage was unchanged at a 0.7, tying the syndicator's Curb Your Enthusiasm, which dropped 13%.

NBCU's off-Bravo Real Housewives remained

at a -0.5 in households, although it spiked 33% among women 18-34. Ratings were

not available for Warner Bros.' New

Adventures of Old Christine.

Among

the veterans, all of the court shows, led by CTD's Judge Judy, improved year to year. Judy tied with CTD's Oprah

as daytime's top show at a 4.5. Judy held

steady for the week and gained 10% over last year.

In

second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown

was up 5% week to week and 11% year to year to a 2.1. Warner Bros.' People's Court was unchanged at a 1.9,

and up 6% from last year. Warner Bros.' Judge

Mathis increased 13% for both the week and the year to a 1.7. Twentieth's Judge Alex added 8% for the week and 17%

for the year to a 1.4. Twentieth's Divorce

Court gained 8% for the week and year to a 1.3. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro came in last, flat

at a 1.0, but up 11% from last year.

In talk, Oprah inched up 2% to a 4.5, but was off

10% from last year at this time. CTD's Dr.

Phil slipped 4% to a second place 2.4. Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly also was down 4% to 2.3, tying Sony's Dr. Oz, which was flat. NBCU's Maury and Warner Bros' Ellen DeGeneres each were flat at a 2.0.

CTD's The Doctors and CTD's Rachael Ray each held steady at 1.6 and

1.5, respectively. NBCU's Steve Wilkos

dropped 7% to a 1.3, tying NBCU's Jerry Springer,

which rose 8%. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy

Williams trailed with a 1.1, up 10%.

Game

shows were quiet. CTD's Wheel of Fortune,

syndication's top-rated show in households, was flat at a 6.4, while CTD's Jeopardy! was down 2% to a 5.4. Disney-ABC's

Who Wants to be a Millionaire and Debmar-Mercury's

Family Feud each were unchanged at

2.2 and 1.5, respectively. Twentieth's Are

You Smarter than a Fifth Grader tumbled 31% to a 0.9.

Among

magazines, CTD's Entertainment Tonight

was flat at a 3.9. CTD's Inside Edition

edged ahead 3% to a 3.0. Warner Bros.'TMZ

increased 5% to a 2.0. CTD's The Insider

remained at a 1.8, tying NBCU's Access

Hollywood, which fell 5%. Warner Bros.' Extra

remained flat at a 1.7, although its weekend edition hit a 1.2, up 9% for the

week and 33% for the year.

Among

the veteran off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.' Two

and a Half Men climbed 2% to a 5.4. Twentieth's Family Guy tacked on 4% to a 2.9. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond also was up 4% to 2.7, tying Warner Bros.' My Wife and Kids, which improved 8%. NBCU's

The Office rallied 13% to a 2.6. Sony's

Seinfeld notched up 4% to a 2.5.

Warner Bros.' George Lopez lost 4% to

a 2.3 and Twentieth's King of the Hill

was flat at a 2.1.