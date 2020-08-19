Survey: Twitter Hack Has Edge Users on Edge

In the wake of the big Twitter hack in July, a new online survey finds that a majority of Americans (60%) don't trust social media platforms to keep their data secure and confidential.

That is according to a poll of 20,290 Americans by Piplsay.

A slightly smaller majority (56%) also said they don't trust social media platforms to combat disinformation and foreign interference ahead of the November election.

That finding could bode well for TV election coverage viewership since over a third of the sample (38%) said they plan to rely less on social media for election-related news.

The percentages were even higher for millennials (59% said they would rely less) and Gen Xers (56%).