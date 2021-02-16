Stakeholders Praise GOP Broadband Dereg Agenda

Some industry stakeholders were quick to weigh in with praise for the Republican deregulatory broadband agenda unveiled Tuesday (Feb. 16), which would make it easier to build out cable, wireless and telecom infrastructure.

Also Read: Stakeholder Weigh in on Broadband Fund

The Boosting Broadband Connectivity Agenda comprises 28 bills, most of them dealing with easing various environmental or historical reviews of infrastructure siting, including on federal lands.

“We commend Ranking Member [Cathy] McMorris Rodgers, Ranking Member [Bob] Latta (R-Ohio) and their colleagues on the House Energy and Commerce Committee for their support of smart policies to encourage swift buildout of 5G nationwide, which is essential as we rebuild the U.S. economy and work to close the digital divide. According to a recent study by Boston Consulting Group, the deployment of next-generation wireless networks will contribute $1.5 trillion to the U.S. GDP and create 4.5 million jobs in the next decade.”

"With so many people forced to work, study, play and just communicate from home because of the pandemic, we are seeing first-hand the critical importance of improving connectivity and expanding broadband," said Jim Goldwater, director of legislative and regulatory affairs for NATE, the Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association. "Additionally, NATE member companies and their technician workers are on the front lines of deployment on a daily basis and have directly experienced the regulatory hurdles and permitting bottlenecks that hinder their work. NATE supports this comprehensive legislative package that will ultimately streamline regulatory processes and address these urgent deployment issues while helping to close the digital divide."

Also weighing in was FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington, who spoke at a Free State Foundation virtual event Tuesday (Feb. 16) about the importance of economical broadband buildouts.

“This legislation would create the environment necessary to speedily expand access to broadband for the Americans who need it most," he said. "I applaud Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers and her colleagues for their leadership."