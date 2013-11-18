SPT Signs Vince Gilligan to Overall Deal
Sony Pictures Television has signed Vince Gilligan to an overall deal.
The multiyear agreement continues the Breaking Bad creator's relationship with the studio; Gilligan is also working on a spin-off to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, which will center around Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman character.
Gilligan also has drama Battlecreek set up at CBS that he is producing with House's David Shore.
