Home News Sponsored: How Diginets Benefit the TV Consumer By Jessika Walsten 14 December 2015 Shares Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day. Most Read Most Shared 1 Starz OTT Customers Up 23% to 10.6M in Last Quarter 2 Season Three of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ a Go on FX 3 B&C Guest Blog: The Existential Crisis Facing Local Journalism 4 AT&T Faces Renewed Pressure to Sell DirecTV 5 Video Streaming Projected to Be Lone Growth Area Amid $160B Pandemic Bath for Entertainment Biz 1 Starz OTT Customers Up 23% to 10.6M in Last Quarter 2 Season Three of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ a Go on FX 3 B&C Guest Blog: The Existential Crisis Facing Local Journalism 4 AT&T Faces Renewed Pressure to Sell DirecTV 5 Video Streaming Projected to Be Lone Growth Area Amid $160B Pandemic Bath for Entertainment Biz