Soledad O'Brien Among Witnesses for Disinformation Hearing

Soledad O'Brien is among the witnesses confirmed to testify during the House Energy & Commerce Committee's hearing on disinformation.

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has lined up at least three witnesses for its hearing next week titled "Traditional Media’s Role in Promoting Disinformation and Extremism."

Confirmed to testify are Soledad O'Brien, anchor of Matter of Fact and CEO, Soledad O'Brien Productions; Emily Bell, director, Tow Center for Digital Media, Columbia University; and Kristin Urquiza, co-founder, Marked by COVID.

“The prolonged severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the attack on our Capitol on January 6 have driven home a frightening reality: the spread of disinformation and extremism by traditional news media presents a tangible and destabilizing threat,” said House E&C Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Communications Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle 9D-PA.) in announcing the Feb. 24 hearing.

The hearing will be remote via Cisco Webex.