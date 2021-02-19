Soledad O'Brien Among Witnesses for Disinformation Hearing
House to look at traditional media's role in promoting extremism
The House Energy & Commerce Committee has lined up at least three witnesses for its hearing next week titled "Traditional Media’s Role in Promoting Disinformation and Extremism."
Also Read: Hearst Hosts TV Debut of Hard Truth
Confirmed to testify are Soledad O'Brien, anchor of Matter of Fact and CEO, Soledad O'Brien Productions; Emily Bell, director, Tow Center for Digital Media, Columbia University; and Kristin Urquiza, co-founder, Marked by COVID.
“The prolonged severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the attack on our Capitol on January 6 have driven home a frightening reality: the spread of disinformation and extremism by traditional news media presents a tangible and destabilizing threat,” said House E&C Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Communications Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle 9D-PA.) in announcing the Feb. 24 hearing.
The hearing will be remote via Cisco Webex.
