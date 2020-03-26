Sling TV Launches Free 14-Day 'Quarantine Offer'

OTT service Sling TV said it has opened up its news-rich Sling Blue package free to new customers for 14 days, an effort to keep Americans informed as they are forced to work and play from home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In its press release, the Dish Network-owned virtual MVPD refers to this promotion as its "quarantine offer."

Sling TV said beginning March 26 and through April 5, those new to the streaming video service will receive Sling Blue for free, accessing channels like CNN, FOX News, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar News, Newsy and Local Now.

"With more states and municipalities issuing shelter-in-place orders, everyone needs the latest information to do their part," Sling TV group president Warren Schlichting said in a press release. "We're hoping to motivate Americans to stay home, and stay informed during this critical time."

The move is part of the overall “Stay in and Sling” initiative that Sling TV launched on March 18, which gives Americans cost-free access to news and thousands of shows and movies with no paid Sling TV account required.