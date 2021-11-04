Sling TV Adds Just 12K Customers in Q3 Amid July Price Hike

Sling TV added around 12,000 customers in the third quarter, upping the Dish Network-owned virtual pay TV platform's base to 2.56 million users--roughly what it had in a period dating back two years.

Dish reported 2.69 million Sling TV subscribers in the third quarter of 2019, and 2.46 million in the third quarter of last year.

The most recent stagnant growth comes as Sling TV upped the price of its two core tiers, "Blue" and "Orange," by $5 to $25 a month in July. But Sling TV also embarked on a major upgrade of its UX, finishing deployment of the updated app across major connected TV platforms including Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Overall, Dish reported the loss of 13,000 pay TV subscribers across Dish satellite TV and Sling TV services.

Dish earned $3.22 billion in pay TV revenue in the third quarter, up just under 1% year over year. The satellite TV company reported a profit of $700,000 in the third quarter on its pay TV operations, down 12 from Q3 2020.

Sling TV, which was the first "vMVPD" to launch back in February 2015, is now the third largest virtual pay TV operator, trailing YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.