Sling TV Accepting Cryptocurrency for Monthly Payments
By Daniel Frankel published
Virtual MVPD taking Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and many other crypto wallet applications through BitPay
Sling TV just got into crypto.
The Dish Network-owned virtual pay TV company announced Friday that its customers can now pay their monthly bills using a wide variety of cryptocurrency types via BitPay.
One of the largest global blockchain payment providers, BitPay supports more than 90 crypto wallet applications, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin and Shiba Inu Coin.
New Sling TV users must use American Dollars to sign up for the service, but can use crypto through BitPay for subsequent payments.
Notably, customers cannot set up recurring payments using BitPay -- they'll have to go in every month and conduct a manual pre-payment ranging from one to six months.
Sling TV has set up this support page to walk customers through the process.
Sling TV grew by 117,000 subscribers in the third quarter, but the streaming service raised its price by $5 a month across its "Blue" and "Orange" programming packages in November.
Parent Dish has yet to announce a date for its fourth-quarter earnings report.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.