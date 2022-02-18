Sling TV Accepting Cryptocurrency for Monthly Payments

Sling TV just got into crypto.

The Dish Network-owned virtual pay TV company announced Friday that its customers can now pay their monthly bills using a wide variety of cryptocurrency types via BitPay.

One of the largest global blockchain payment providers, BitPay supports more than 90 crypto wallet applications, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin and Shiba Inu Coin.

New Sling TV users must use American Dollars to sign up for the service, but can use crypto through BitPay for subsequent payments.

Notably, customers cannot set up recurring payments using BitPay -- they'll have to go in every month and conduct a manual pre-payment ranging from one to six months.

Sling TV has set up this support page to walk customers through the process.

Sling TV grew by 117,000 subscribers in the third quarter, but the streaming service raised its price by $5 a month across its "Blue" and "Orange" programming packages in November.

Parent Dish has yet to announce a date for its fourth-quarter earnings report.