Sky Angel Defends Antitrust Suit Against C-SPAN

Sky Angel has asked a Federal Appeals Court to deny C-SPAN's

request that it dismiss the over-the-top provider's antitrust complaint

against it.

Saying the public affairs net improperly withdrew its programming

from the program distributor in 2009, SkyAngel filed the suit last fall.

In its response to C-SPAN's request that the court drop the

suit, Sky Angel said that the court has jurisdiction, that cable operators have

monopoly power over the relevant market and that an antitrust claim is warranted

and antitrust injury demonstrable, which includes "lost profits, lost business

opportunity, loss of the ability to effectively compete and injury to Sky

Angel's prestige and reputation."

Sky Angel has alleged that because C-SPAN is owned and

operated by the cable industry, it "ceased to act as a legitimate

collaboration among competitors" with the withdrawal of programming and

instead illegally harmed competition by depriving Sky Angel of content that was

highly valued and that all of Sky Angel's competitors had access to.

In 2008, Sky Angel decided to switch from a satellite

service to what it describes as a hybrid satellite/Internet delivery service, a

move that prompted some programmers to choose not to be carried.

Sky Angel subsequently filed a program access suit against

one of those programmers, Discovery. The FCC has yet to resolve the complaint,

but has tentatively concluded an over-the-top aggregator does not fall under

program access rule protections because it does not also own the distribution

facilities that a traditional MVPD does. As an adjunct to that decision, the

commission has also asked for comment on the tentative conclusion and how it

should treat online video providers going forward when it comes to protections

like program carriage and obligations like PEG programming and access

obligations.

C-SPANlast month asked the court to dismiss the complaint with prejudice (it

could not then be re-filed), saying there was case law that clearly prohibited

Sky Angel from undertaking what C-SPAN said was "an end run around the

FCC's exclusive jurisdiction on program access issues." It says that a

party can complain to the FCC, then to an appeals court if it doesn't like the

decision. "Nowhere, however, does the statute allow for district court

review of these issues" for a party dissatisfied with the pace of an FCC

decision.

C-SPAN, reacting to Tuesday's petition by Sky Angel, said

the filing "makes clear that there is no coherent legal theory underlying

its complaint and no facts to back up any of its illusory claims. We are

confident that its attempt to contort a simple breach of contract claim into a

federal antitrust case will fall flat."