Sinclair, Salvation Army Assist Nashville Tornado Victims

Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Salvation Army have announced a partnership to help those affected by the two tornadoes that struck Nashville. They will hold a Day of Giving on Tuesday, March 10, collecting donations from viewers and will match up to $25,000.

This is part of the "Stand Nashville Strong" initiative to aid in the ongoing relief efforts.

On March 2 and 3, two tornadoes struck four counties in middle Tennessee, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Sinclair station WZTV-Fox 17 provided 34 hours of coverage.

"As a local broadcaster, it is our responsibility to provide our viewers with critical information and updates during times of disaster. At Sinclair, we also believe that it is our responsibility to assist our communities in the aftermath," said Scott Livingston, Sinclair's senior VP of News. "Donations to the ‘Stand Nashville Strong’ relief fund — whether large or small — will make a tremendous difference in the lives of our neighbors who have lost so much."

Sinclair has worked with the Salvation Army to aid in the relief efforts after the 2018 Carr Fire in California, the Midwest Bomb Cyclone and Hurricanes Florence and Michael, which raised $800,000 collectively.