Sinclair Names Morgan VP of Digital Sports News

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it has named veteran sports journalist David Morgan as VP of Digital Sports News for its 21 regional sports networks.

Morgan has extensive experience in growing large scale sports news operations at USA Today Sports Media Group and Yahoo! Sports. He also spent 20 years at the Los Angeles Times, where he worked in various roles including as deputy sports editor.

In his new role Morgan will oversee day-to-day editorial operations and news content strategies for the RSN digital platforms and Stadium, Sinclair’s multi-platform sports network. In addition, Morgan will be instrumental in building out and overseeing a national editorial team for the RSNs.

"I look forward to working alongside Sinclair's talented team, contributing to the continued excellence of the RSNs' premium sports coverage," Morgan said in a press release. "I'm excited to be joining Sinclair, the leader in both sports and local news broadcasting, in providing the best in sports news for fans across the country."

Morgan’s appointment comes at a time when the Sinclair RSNs could be facing tough decisions. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, creditors at the entity which controls the Sinclair RSNs -- Diamond Sports Group -- are considering several options to restructure about $8 billion in debt, including a possible bankruptcy reorganization.

Sinclair’s RSN portfolio includes Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports West, Prime Ticket and SportsTime Ohio. Working alongside RSN departments including sales, marketing, operations and other areas, Morgan will also drive digital audience growth as a cohesive strategy across all RSNs.

"David has time and again led the charge in bringing excellence to sports coverage, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him be a part of our RSN leadership team," said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley in a press release. "With his longtime dedication to sports journalism, we look forward to David working with us on even more high-quality coverage."