Sinclair Digital Multicast Channels Charge! and Comet Add More Stations
Sci-fi themed Comet tacks on 12 more Sinclair stations, while action-adventure-focused Charge! adds seven
Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced the further proliferation of its digital multicast channels, proliferating action-adventure-themed Charge! onto seven more of its stations, while sci-fi oriented Comet will add 12 Sinclair outlets.
Starting Thursday, Charge tacks on KATU in Portland, Oregon KUTV in Salt Lake City; WLTV in Jacksonville; WAJR in Providence, Rhode Island; KOLD in Tucson, Arizona; and WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Comet will be added to KUTV, WLTV, as well as KSNV in Las Vegas; WANT in Memphis; WBIR in Knoxville; KREM in Spokane; KMSB in Tucson; WZD in Huntsville, Alabama; KCEN in Waco, Texas; KECI in Missoula, Montana; WTOV in Wheeling, Illinois; and KTVM in Butte, Montana.
Also read: Sinclair Over-The-Air Networks Add 14 Million Households Through Distribution Upgrades
Sinclair said in June that its digital broadcast networks — Comet, Charge! and TBD — will reach an additional 14 million homes by September through a series of upgrades and new affiliations in top 50 markets.
The right-leaning broadcast group hasn't disclosed how much revenue it's making from digital channels. But station groups as a whole have steadily developed these channels -- found in the .2 - .9 decimal points on your TV dial -- into networks that no longer carry just direct-response promotional advertising.
The risk, meanwhile, appear to be a bit more favorable than launching channels into an ultra-competitive FAST market.
Sinclair launched Comet in partnership with MGM in 2015. In June, the channel started stripping classic WB series Buffy the Vampire Slayer weeknights from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET, pairing it with the long-established X-Files, which runs from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Also in June, CSI: New York was added to Charge!'s primetime lineup, where it was paired with CSI: Miami.
Sinclair said that primetime viewership was up double digits for both networks.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.