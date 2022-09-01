Sinclair Digital Multicast Channels Charge! and Comet Add More Stations

Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced the further proliferation of its digital multicast channels, proliferating action-adventure-themed Charge! onto seven more of its stations, while sci-fi oriented Comet will add 12 Sinclair outlets.

Starting Thursday, Charge tacks on KATU in Portland, Oregon KUTV in Salt Lake City; WLTV in Jacksonville; WAJR in Providence, Rhode Island; KOLD in Tucson, Arizona; and WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Comet will be added to KUTV, WLTV, as well as KSNV in Las Vegas; WANT in Memphis; WBIR in Knoxville; KREM in Spokane; KMSB in Tucson; WZD in Huntsville, Alabama; KCEN in Waco, Texas; KECI in Missoula, Montana; WTOV in Wheeling, Illinois; and KTVM in Butte, Montana.

Sinclair said in June that its digital broadcast networks — Comet, Charge! and TBD — will reach an additional 14 million homes by September through a series of upgrades and new affiliations in top 50 markets.

The right-leaning broadcast group hasn't disclosed how much revenue it's making from digital channels. But station groups as a whole have steadily developed these channels -- found in the .2 - .9 decimal points on your TV dial -- into networks that no longer carry just direct-response promotional advertising.

The risk, meanwhile, appear to be a bit more favorable than launching channels into an ultra-competitive FAST market.

Sinclair launched Comet in partnership with MGM in 2015. In June, the channel started stripping classic WB series Buffy the Vampire Slayer weeknights from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET, pairing it with the long-established X-Files, which runs from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Also in June, CSI: New York was added to Charge!'s primetime lineup, where it was paired with CSI: Miami.

Sinclair said that primetime viewership was up double digits for both networks.