Silicon Dust Kickstarter for HDHomeRun 4K ATSC 3.0 Receiver Surpasses $325K, 1,500 Backers

Pleasanton, Calif.-based video tech company SiliconDust has raised more than $325,000 on Kickstarter since launching a campaign on April 22, aimed at funding a limited production run of it new 4K-capable ATSC 3.0 receiver.

As of Sunday, the Kickstarter campaign, initiated by SiliconDust founder Nick Kelsey, had attracted 1,528 backers.

SiliconDust wants to put into production its HDHomeRun Quatro 4K, a device with two ATSC 1.0 tuners and two others built around the ATSC 3.0 “Next-Gen Television standard. The receiver would support 4K content with up to 7.1.4 surround sound, for those with the right antenna and hardware.

SiliconDust plans to enable multi-channel support so users can watch up to four ATSC 3.0 sub-channels across the two ATSC 3.0 tuners, all in high definition.

Also read: ATSC 3.0: Everything You Need to Know About the Broadcast Industry’s ‘NextGen’ Technology Standard

SiliconDust is pricing the 4K Quatro at $200, $50 more than its popular HDHomeRun Quatro Connect.

“If the Kickstarter hits we will kick off a mini production run to support early adopters,” SiliconDust says on its Kickstarter page. “The ATSC 3.0 standard is still very much a future standard. Broadcasters are starting to test in select markets with plans to expand testing to 40 major metro areas this year. Locations include Dallas, San Francisco, Phoenix, Seattle, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Detroit.

SiliconDust’s product line spans consumer and commercial devices, with some of its multicast live-streaming devices combining ATSC tuners and CableCARD functionality, and aimed cable operators.

“This is for the adventurous—you get to participate in the bring up and testing of this new TV technology as broadcasters themselves test,” SiliconDust adds, seeking to entice investors in its new ATSC 3.0 product.

SiliconDust includes this video presentation of the HDHomeRun 4K Quatro on its Kickstarter page.