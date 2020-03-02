Showtime Taps Execs Puja Vohra and Garrett Wagner for Marketing Posts

Showtime has restructured its marketing department with the hiring of Puja Vohra as executive VP of marketing and strategy and Garrett Wagner as senior VP and executive creative director, the network announced Monday.

“By restructuring our organization, we can build from strength, fortifying our legacy of creativity, innovation, and deep, insight-led understanding of our viewer,” said Michael Engleman, chief marketing officer for Showtime in a statement. “Puja and Garrett are best-in-class leaders in their space. Their skill and ingenuity will help us take Showtime to the next level as a consumer-first premium content company, prepared to capitalize on the opportunities presented by a fast-changing media landscape.”

Vohra will oversee oversee the company’s renewed focus on performance-based marketing and manage a variety of disciplines including program marketing, media, promotions, digital strategy and social media, according to Showtime. Vohra, a former truTV executive, will also oversee a newly formed marketing strategy division.

Prior to joining Showtime, Vohra was CMO for BSE Global, where she directed all marketing, creative and digital efforts for BSE Global properties, including the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. She also served as executive VP of marketing and digital for truTV.

Wagner will oversee video, print, design and digital creative for the pay TV service.

Most recently, the former Showtime executive served as director of global creative marketing for Netflix, and prior to that was VP of content and editorial for FX Networks.

Wagner also served as vice president/creative director of Logo, and started his career at Showtime Networks, as a key member of the team that led the “No Limits” branding effort, said the network.