Showtime Renews ‘The Chi’ Series

Showtime will return to the Windy City for season seven of its drama series The Chi as it prepares to launch the second half of the show’s sixth season this weekend.

The Lena Waithe-produced series follows the lives of a diverse group of residents on the South Side of Chicago, according to the network. Season six of the series launched last summer, with the second half of the season set to debut on the premium service this Sunday.

The series stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook, with guest stars Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray and Daniel J. Watts.

"Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America,” said Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks President of Content and Chief Creative Officer Nina L. Diaz in a statement. "On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more - ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime."

The Chi is executive produced by Waithe, Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Rishi Rajani, Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel.