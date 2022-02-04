Showtime Picks Up 'The L Word: Generation Q’ for Third Season

Showtime will bring back its drama series The L Word: Generation Q for a third season, the network said Friday.

The show, a sequel to the The L Word series that ran on Showtime from 2004 to 2009, will continue to follow the intermingled lives of characters as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in Los Angeles, the network said. The series stars Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi and Jordan Hull.

According to Showtime, the season two found Bette (Beals) dealing with Tina (guest star Laurel Holloman) and Carrie’s (guest star Rosie O’Donnell) engagement, and daughter Angie’s (Hull) search for her birth father; Shane (Moennig) while ramping up her business and her feelings for Tess (Jamie Clayton). Meanwhile, a newly single Dani (Mandi) leaned on Gigi (Moafi) during her father’s trial; Finley (Toboni) and Sophie (Zayas) tried hard to make it work despite Finley’s spiraling addiction; and friends Micah (Sheng) and Maribel (Jillian Mercado) fell hard for each other.

The L Word: Generation Q season three will be executive produced by Beals, Moennig and Hailey, along with Marja-Lewis Ryan, series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski and Melody DerloshonIn.